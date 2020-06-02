Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,696 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

O stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

