Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 19,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in BP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

