Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 290 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $660.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.