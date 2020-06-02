Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

