DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.76 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in DXC Technology by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

