Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Workhorse Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.