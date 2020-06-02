Dougherty & Co Weighs in on SWK Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $13.76 on Monday. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SWK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SWK during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in SWK during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SWK during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.