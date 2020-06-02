Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $96.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.