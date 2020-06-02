Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $112.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

