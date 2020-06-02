Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.36.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

