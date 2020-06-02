Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 958,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

