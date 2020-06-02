Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, General Counsel Colin Flannery acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $500,404.50. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $507,760.00.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

