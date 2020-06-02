Desjardins Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SILV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 178,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.