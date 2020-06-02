Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.82.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$60.05 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.27. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,395.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

