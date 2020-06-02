Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

