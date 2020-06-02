DEEX (DEEX) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $494,234.88 and $885.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003781 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.