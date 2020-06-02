Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.98.

Deere & Company stock opened at $149.14 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 94.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,311,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 592,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,791,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

