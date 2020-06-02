David Mcdaniel Mann Acquires 3,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) Director David Mcdaniel Mann acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198,062.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$65.52 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of C$42.67 and a one year high of C$76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.25.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

