DA Davidson Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.78.

Shares of BURL opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

