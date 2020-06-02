DA Davidson Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.78.
Shares of BURL opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
