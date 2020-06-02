CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 472.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

