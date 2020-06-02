CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $20.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

