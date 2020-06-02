CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.