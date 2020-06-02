CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $365.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

