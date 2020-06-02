Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $63.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $63.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.20 or 0.04338204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,367,284 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

