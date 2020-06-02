Cryptonex Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.38 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $99.38 million and $1.41 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00017628 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

