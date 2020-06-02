CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stake Cut by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $173.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $175.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

