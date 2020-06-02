Credit Suisse Group Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $57.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $81.25 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.