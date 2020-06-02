Credit Suisse Group Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $175.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

