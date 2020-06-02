Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 4,732.48% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Creative Realities

