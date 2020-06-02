Cowen Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $11.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.39.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

