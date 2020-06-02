County Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.