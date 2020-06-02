Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Coty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coty by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.