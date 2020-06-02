COTI (COTI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.77 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,970,799 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

