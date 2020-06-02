Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE RY opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

