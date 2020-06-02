Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.39% of Cooper Companies worth $57,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

