Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,441. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $505.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 82.24%. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.