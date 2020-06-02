Contrasting COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Kenon (OTCMKTS:KEN)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.95 billion 0.68 $504.25 million N/A N/A Kenon $373.00 million 2.96 -$13.36 million N/A N/A

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Risk and Volatility

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 12.26% 11.33% 5.33% Kenon -3.58% -4.62% -2.21%

Summary

COMPANHIA PARAN/S beats Kenon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

