Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

TCS opened at $3.03 on Friday. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Container Store Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Container Store Group by 102.3% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,659,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 839,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Container Store Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Container Store Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Container Store Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

