Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Construction Partners news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $916.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

