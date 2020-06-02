Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0694 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Conceal has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $572,191.91 and $224,315.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00806448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028836 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00168913 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00189522 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,371,064 coins and its circulating supply is 8,244,177 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.