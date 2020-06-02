Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.