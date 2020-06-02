Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $349.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.79.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.