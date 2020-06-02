CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.59, a PEG ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

