Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 187.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

