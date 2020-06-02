CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.
CLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.
Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 203.08 ($2.67) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.31. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $828.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50.
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.
