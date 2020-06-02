CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

CLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 203.08 ($2.67) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.31. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $828.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50.

In related news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,886.83 ($5,112.90). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,730.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 507,854 shares of company stock worth $81,641,491.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

