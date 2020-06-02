Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of CLW opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $480.06 million, a P/E ratio of 621.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

