Citigroup Inc. Sells 84,428 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 57.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 516,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,919,000 after acquiring an additional 404,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CGI by 53.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 387,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,381,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,215,000 after acquiring an additional 363,420 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

