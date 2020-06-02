Citigroup Inc. Sells 61,629 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,629 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

SSNC stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

