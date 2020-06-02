Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,462 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Life Storage worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 31.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 222,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

