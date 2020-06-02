Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,579 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

OSK stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

